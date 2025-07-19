Pasighat hospital performs first AV Fistula surgery, bringing relief to kidney patients in Eastern Arunachal

In a significant breakthrough for healthcare in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, a female patient suffering from chronic kidney failure underwent a successful AV fistula surgery—the first of its kind—at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), Pasighat, on Friday.

The patient, Smty Yachit Samiyor from Manigong in Shi-Yomi district, had previously sought treatment in Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Itanagar, and at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun. The successful procedure was performed by renowned urologist and surgeon Dr. Kapang Yirang (MBBS, MS, FMAS, FAGIE), marking a milestone for BPGH and offering new hope to patients requiring long-term dialysis.

“This is a proud moment for BPGH Pasighat,” said Dr. Yater Ringu Darang, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, while announcing the success of the operation. “Patients needing dialysis or AV fistula creation no longer need to travel to Dibrugarh or TRIHMS. The procedure is now available here in Pasighat.”

Dr. Yirang, widely respected for his humility and dedication, said he first learned of the patient’s deteriorating condition during a recent visit to TRIHMS. “She had visited multiple hospitals but was unable to undergo a successful AV fistula operation. I advised her to come to Pasighat, where we had the necessary surgical instruments,” he explained. “She came, we performed the surgery, and I’m grateful I could offer the care she needed.”



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Smty Yachit Samiyor, a mother of four, expressed her gratitude following the operation. “I had been to Dibrugarh two years ago for treatment and later visited hospitals in Aalo, Itanagar, and Naharlagun, but nothing worked. It was very expensive and emotionally exhausting. Finally, I met Dr. Yirang, who offered hope. I came to Pasighat, and now the surgery has been successfully completed,” she said with relief.

Her journey underscores the challenges faced by patients from remote areas like Manigong, which borders Tibet. With her husband being a farmer and the family already burdened by the cost of repeated hospital visits, receiving care at the government-run BPGH—where treatment is offered at minimal cost—was a lifeline.

The hospital caters not only to eastern Arunachal Pradesh but also to parts of northern Assam, including Jonai in Dhemaji district. The successful surgery marks a step forward in improving specialist medical services in the region.