The Pasighat Municipal Council in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district will conduct a special door-to-door survey across its jurisdiction to update official records and collect information on households, commercial establishments and other institutions.

In a public notice, the municipal council has urged residents, house owners, traders, shopkeepers and other stakeholders to cooperate with the survey teams during the exercise.

The initiative comes after the launch of the ‘My Pasighat’ mobile application by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister in October 2026 under the ‘Denaam A:naam Pasighat Abhiyaan’. The application enables households and commercial establishments within the municipal limits to pay their monthly user charges online.

To facilitate the implementation of the initiative, the municipal council has deployed dedicated survey teams that will visit different localities to collect relevant information and verify and update existing municipal records.

The council has appealed to residents and commercial establishments to provide the necessary details and extend full cooperation to the survey personnel.

It has also urged households, businesses and other institutions to pay their monthly user charges regularly through the ‘My Pasighat’ application, which can be downloaded on mobile phones.

Apart from the online payment facility, the application also offers a ‘Track Garbage Truck’ feature, allowing residents to monitor the location of garbage collection vehicles operating in their respective wards.

The facility is intended to help residents track waste collection vehicles and know when they are likely to reach their localities, thereby improving coordination and efficiency in the city's waste management system.

According to the municipal council, regular payment of user charges and public participation are essential for the effective delivery of civic services, including sanitation, waste management and maintenance of municipal infrastructure.

The public notice, signed by Pasighat Municipal Executive Officer Jayanti Partin (APCS), has called upon all residents and commercial establishments within the municipal jurisdiction to support the initiative in the larger public interest.