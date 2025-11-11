Pasighat POCSO court sentences man to 20 years in sexual assault case

In a major judgment reaffirming the state’s zero-tolerance stance on sexual crimes, the Special Judge (POCSO), Pasighat, has sentenced Bomdo Tali to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for committing a heinous sexual assault on a minor.

The case stemmed from an FIR lodged on November 27, 2023, by the victim, Miss A, alleging that the accused, Bomdo Tali, had raped her. Following the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 342, 354B, and 376 of the IPC read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act at the Women Police Station, Pasighat.

The investigation was led by Inspector Ojum Riba, then Officer-in-Charge of the Women Police Station, Pasighat. Her thorough and professional investigation ensured that the case was built on strong evidence, leading to a successful conviction.

After the completion of trial, the Special Judge, POCSO Court, Pasighat, pronounced the verdict on September 18, 2025. The accused was convicted and sentenced to six months’ simple imprisonment under Section 342 of the IPC for wrongful confinement, three years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 354B of the IPC for assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe, 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment under Section 42 of the POCSO Act, and a fine of ₹10,000 under Section 376(3) of the IPC for rape on a woman under sixteen years of age.

Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Shri Pankaj Lamba, IPS, commended Inspector Ojum Riba for her exceptional efforts, diligence, and professionalism in ensuring justice for the victim.

He further called upon the community to remain vigilant against all forms of sexual violence and urged the public to report any instance of child or sexual abuse immediately to the nearest police station or through the child helpline for swift action.