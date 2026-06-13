Passenger traffic at Agartala airport nearly doubles in 12 years, says official

Passenger footfall at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala has nearly doubled over the past 12 years, driven by improved connectivity and expansion of flight services, an airport official said on Saturday, June 13.

Addressing a press conference, Airport Director K.M. Nehra said annual passenger traffic at the airport had increased from around eight lakh in 2014 to 15 lakh during the 2025-26 financial year.

"The number of passengers using the airport has received a major boost after the inauguration of the new terminal building. Passenger footfall has increased from 8 lakh annually in 2014 to 15 lakh during 2025-26, which is almost double," Nehra said.

He said the MBB Airport is currently the second busiest airport in the northeastern region.

According to Nehra, around 34 flights operate daily from the airport, carrying nearly 5,000 passengers every day. While flight services in 2014 were largely limited to Kolkata and Guwahati, the airport is now connected to several cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Imphal and Bagdogra.

The Airport Director said there was a need for direct air connectivity between Agartala and cities such as Mumbai and Chennai, considering the growing number of students and professionals from Tripura residing there.

He also announced the introduction of the DG Yatra facility at the airport to facilitate seamless passenger movement. Dedicated personnel would be deployed to assist travellers in using the digital service, he said.

On the possibility of international flight operations, Nehra said the airport was fully prepared to handle such services.

"Separate provisions for immigration, security, and arrival and departure lounges are available at the new terminal building. International services can be started at any point of time," he said.

Referring to the proposed revival of the Kailashahar airport in Unakoti district, Nehra said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had sought 20 acres of additional land from the State government for expansion of the facility.

The airport, which has remained non-operational since 1990, is proposed to be developed into an all-weather airport. However, additional land is required before the project can move forward, he added.