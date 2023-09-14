The Election Commission of India has approved the appointment of Mr. Pawan Kumar Sain, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the AGMUT cadre of the 2005 batch, as the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Arunachal Pradesh. Sain will assume the role, replacing Padmini Singla.

The Election Commission's decision was communicated through a formal letter dated September 14, 2023, addressed to the Chief Secretary of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The letter highlighted the Commission's approval of Pawa n Kumar Sain's appointment and requested the state government to re-publish the notification in the Arunachal Pradesh State Gazette.

The official notification, issued by the Election Commission of India on the same date, cited the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 13A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. It officially designated Mr. Pawan Kumar Sain as the Chief Electoral Officer for the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

This designation is effective from the date he assumes office and remains in place until further orders.As part of the transition Pawan Kumar Sain will relinquish any previous charges or roles held under the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.