Peaceful panchayat polls held across Arunachal's Keyi Panyor district

Peaceful and incident-free polling marked the Panchayat elections in Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor district, where voting was conducted smoothly across all six Zilla Parishad segments on December 15. A total of 46 polling stations functioned without disruption, reflecting strong administrative coordination and effective security management.

Officials reported that the polling process remained orderly throughout the day, with no major untoward incident recorded from any part of the district. Robust police deployment and close monitoring ensured that voters were able to exercise their franchise in a safe and secure environment.

The elections were conducted under the overall supervision of District Election Officer Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, IAS, with support from the Deputy District Election Officer and Superintendent of Police Angad Mehta, IPS. Security arrangements, led by the district police, played a decisive role in maintaining law and order, particularly in areas considered sensitive.

The district election administration acknowledged the efforts of polling parties, presiding officers, returning and assistant returning officers, sector magistrates, sector police officers and police personnel, including those assigned at short notice. Their coordinated approach ensured that polling was conducted fairly and without interruption.

Appreciation was also extended to the election branch led by the ADC-cum-Deputy DEO, nodal officers, and the district police machinery for discharging their responsibilities with precision and professionalism. Officials noted that despite initial concerns over complexity in certain pockets, close coordination between the civil administration and police prevented any escalation.

The district administration further credited the cooperation of political parties and candidates for contributing to the calm atmosphere during polling.

Counting of votes will take place on December 20, 2025 at the Indoor Badminton Stadium, beginning at 8:00 am.