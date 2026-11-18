Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 18 accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of displaying a “colonial mindset”, alleging that he was unwilling to accept electoral defeats and was damaging India's image by questioning its democratic institutions on foreign platforms.

Addressing BJP workers after a rally in Itanagar under the party's ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao Padyatra Abhiyan’, Khandu said India's democratic institutions were strong and did not require validation from foreign political leaders.

The chief minister was referring to the second edition of the Bharat Summit, held in Hyderabad on November 13 and 14, which saw the participation of political leaders from several countries.

Questioning the presence of foreign political figures at the event, Khandu said it was ironic that leaders from other nations were being invited to discuss the state of democracy in India, which he described as a strong democracy with established electoral traditions.

He alleged that Gandhi's criticism of Indian institutions and speeches overseas reflected a sense of entitlement to political power. Khandu also questioned his ability to lead the Congress, claiming that the party's repeated electoral defeats had not prompted it to accept the people's mandate.

The BJP leader said the Congress had lost elections at the local, municipal, Assembly and Lok Sabha levels but continued to question democratic processes. He attributed this approach to frustration over its electoral setbacks.

Khandu said voters had repeatedly backed the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) because of their focus on development, national unity and the principle of 'nation first'.

However, he maintained that a strong opposition was essential for a healthy democracy, as it played an important role in holding the government accountable, identifying shortcomings and ensuring corrective action.

He said Parliament and legislative assemblies were the appropriate forums for elected representatives to raise public concerns and debate issues, rather than resorting to disruptions and street protests.

The chief minister also urged young people, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast, to understand their responsibility in protecting democratic values and national unity.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Khandu thanked political parties in Arunachal Pradesh for supporting the exercise. He said the revision would help identify duplicate entries, remove the names of deceased and migrated voters and ensure that eligible citizens were correctly registered.

Calling for a constructive political atmosphere in the state, Khandu urged political leaders, senior citizens and young people to use social media responsibly and avoid spreading negativity that could trigger tensions.

He said he believed in maintaining cordial relations with all political parties, including NDA allies and the opposition, and stressed the importance of cooperation in a country as diverse as India.

The chief minister also highlighted the Centre's focus on the Northeast, saying the region, which had long been neglected, was now emerging as an important driver of India's development.

He credited the NDA government for giving the region greater priority, pointing to frequent visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers as evidence of the Centre's commitment.

The rally began at O Point Tinali and concluded at IG Park in Itanagar.