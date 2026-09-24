Pema Khandu applauds Arunachal’s first AI Boot Camp and Hackathon at IIT Guwahati

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has appreciated the launch of the state’s first-ever 10-day AI Boot Camp and Hackathon being organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Centre of Excellence on Artificial Intelligence (AI-CoE) at IIT Guwahati.

The programme, which began on September 23, brings together 40 participants selected from 97 applications and aims to strengthen AI skills, innovation and digital capabilities among the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a post, Khandu described the initiative as a welcome step towards building AI skills, innovation and a future-ready digital workforce in the state. He said the programme would provide young participants with hands-on exposure to Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Python programming and Natural Language Processing (NLP).

The boot camp, scheduled from September 23 to October 1, includes expert-led sessions, practical exercises and mentoring. It will be followed by a two-day Hackathon on October 2 and 3, where participants will work on real-world challenges and develop technology-driven AI solutions.

The initiative is being conducted under the State Council of IT and eGovernance (SCITeG), Department of IT and Communication, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with IIT Guwahati and NIT Arunachal Pradesh, as part of the IndiaAI programme of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Khandu said the programme would contribute towards building a stronger AI ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh by enabling young people to learn, innovate and develop solutions relevant to the state's emerging technological needs.