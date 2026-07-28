Pema Khandu completes 10 years as Arunachal CM, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju praises 'historic milestones'

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has congratulated Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on completing 10 years in office, praising his leadership and the state's progress in infrastructure, governance and the social sector over the past decade.

Rijiju met Khandu at Parliament House in New Delhi and later shared details of the meeting on X.

"Met Hon Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri @PemaKhanduBJP ji, at Parliament House today. Congratulated him on completing 10 years of tenure," Rijiju wrote, adding that the state had witnessed "historic milestones in infrastructure, social sector and governance reforms" under Khandu's leadership.

Responding to the minister's message, Khandu thanked Rijiju for his continued support and said the state's development had been driven by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Thank you, Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @KirenRijiju ji, for your continued support and guidance," Khandu wrote on X. He said Arunachal Pradesh had witnessed "remarkable transformation across all sectors", with "unprecedented development reaching every corner of the state", and reaffirmed the government's commitment to building a "stronger and Viksit Arunachal".

Khandu assumed office as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh on July 17, 2016, and recently completed a decade at the helm of the state government.