Pema Khandu calls indigenous traditions backbone of Arunachal identity at Sarok festival

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on January 10, underscored the importance of indigenous traditions as central to the state’s cultural identity while attending the golden jubilee of the Sarok festival of the Aka community at Bana.

Highlighting cultural continuity as a key pillar of social cohesion, the chief minister described the Sarok festival as “a living symbol of heritage and continuity,” calling the 50-year milestone a moment of pride for the community. He said the festival reflects traditions that have sustained shared values and beliefs across generations.

Khandu stressed that while indigenous faiths across communities may vary in names and rituals, their core principles remain closely aligned. “Our indigenous faith traditions share a common spirit; respect for nature, ancestors, and moral balance. Names and rituals may differ, but the core beliefs remain deeply connected,” he said in a post on X.

He also flagged the preservation of indigenous belief systems as essential to protecting identity and ensuring cultural transmission. “Preserving indigenous faith means safeguarding our identity, passing values to future generations, and respecting these traditions as complete and living belief systems,” he added.

Alongside cultural outreach, the chief minister reiterated the government’s development agenda for the region, saying he looked forward to interacting with residents and reviewing ongoing works. “Looking forward to interacting with the people and reviewing development initiatives in the area,” he said, reaffirming a commitment to inclusive growth that respects local heritage.

Khandu was accompanied by Home Minister Mama Natung and MLA Mohesh Chai.