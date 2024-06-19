Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has emphasized the state's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens during the monsoon season. In a tweet on Wednesday, Khandu shared that he chaired a review meeting with the Department of Disaster Management to assess the state's preparedness for the monsoon.

"Chaired a review meeting today with the Department of Disaster Management to assess our monsoon preparedness, in the presence of Hon’ble Advisor Disaster Management Shri Nakap Nalo Ji," Khandu tweeted.

"Ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens is our top priority. We are committed to proactive measures and coordinated efforts to effectively manage and mitigate monsoon-related challenges. Let's stay alert and work together for a resilient Arunachal Pradesh."

The meeting focused on the implementation of proactive measures and coordinated efforts to manage and mitigate the challenges posed by the monsoon season. The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of staying alert and working together to ensure a resilient Arunachal Pradesh.

The state's Disaster Management Department, under the guidance of Hon’ble Advisor Disaster Management Nakap Nalo, is expected to implement a series of measures aimed at minimizing the impact of monsoon-related issues. These measures include setting up relief camps, ensuring the availability of essential supplies, and maintaining communication channels for effective disaster response.

The review meeting is a crucial step towards ensuring that Arunachal Pradesh is well-prepared to handle the monsoon season, which often brings with it challenges such as floods, landslides, and disruptions to daily life.