Pema Khandu completes state-wide district review exercise across Arunachal Pradesh

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on May 23 announced the successful completion of a massive district-wise review exercise covering all districts of Arunachal Pradesh, describing it as the first governance initiative of its kind conducted at such a large scale in the state.

Sharing the update on X platform, the Chief Minister said the final phase of the review meetings included detailed discussions on districts such as Tirap, Changlang, East Kameng, Namsai, Lohit, Lower Dibang Valley, Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Tawang and West Kameng.

Khandu said the meetings focused extensively on infrastructure gaps, manpower shortages, public grievances, administrative challenges and development-related issues across the state.

“We reviewed everything. Direct feedback. Real issues from the ground. Every important point raised has been carefully noted,” the Chief Minister stated.

According to Khandu, the district-wise review exercise was conducted in three phases and involved active participation from MLAs, deputy commissioners, senior officers and government officials.

He thanked all participating public representatives and officials for their valuable inputs, cooperation and commitment throughout the review process, adding that the initiative would help strengthen governance and improve developmental planning across Arunachal Pradesh.