Pema Khandu congratulates 161 successful candidates of Arunachal Engineering Service Examination 2025

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on April 7, extended heartfelt congratulations to the 161 successful candidates of the Arunachal Engineering Service Examination 2025, lauding their achievement and dedication.

Addressing the young engineers, Khandu urged them to use their knowledge and skills to serve the most deprived and underprivileged sections of society. He encouraged them to innovate with purpose, create meaningful impact, and contribute towards the development of the state.

Highlighting the responsibility that comes with the role, the Chief Minister said that their journey as engineers marks the beginning of a larger commitment to public service. He assured the candidates of his support in their future endeavours and called upon them to make their work impactful and meaningful.

Khandu felicitated the successful candidates and wished them success as they embark on their professional journey.