Pema Khandu congratulates Monyul FC on winning inaugural Arunachal Women’s League 2026

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 24 congratulated Monyul FC for scripting history by winning the inaugural edition of the Arunachal Women’s League 2026.

In a post on X, Khandu lauded the team for lifting the first-ever Arunachal Women’s League trophy and praised the players, coaching staff, support personnel and everyone associated with the club for their remarkable achievement.

"Congratulations to Monyul FC on being crowned the Champions of the Inaugural Arunachal Women’s League 2026! By lifting the first-ever Arunachal Women’s League trophy, you have etched your names in history," the Chief Minister said.

He described the triumph as a milestone for women's football in the state and expressed hope that it would inspire more young athletes to pursue the sport.

"May this be the beginning of many more victories, and may women’s football in Arunachal Pradesh continue to scale greater heights," Khandu added.

The Arunachal Women’s League marks a significant step in promoting women's football in the state, with the inaugural edition providing a competitive platform for emerging talent while encouraging greater participation in the sport.