Pema Khandu extends best wishes to Arunachal’s Pura Sumpi at Miss Universe India 2026 Finale
Chief Minister Pema Khandu wished Pura Sumpi as she heads to the Miss Universe India 2026 grand finale in Jaipur. He called her appearance a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh and backed Team Miss Universe Arunachal.
- Pema Khandu wished Pura Sumpi ahead of the national finale in Jaipur
- Sumpi is representing Arunachal Pradesh at Miss Universe India 2026
- Khandu called her participation a proud moment for the state
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended his best wishes to Pura Sumpi, who is representing Arunachal Pradesh at the Miss Universe India 2026 Grand Finale being held at Zee Studios in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Khandu wished Sumpi success as she represents the state on the national stage, describing her participation as a moment of pride for Arunachal Pradesh. Pura Sumpi had earlier been crowned Miss Universe Arunachal Pradesh 2026.
The Chief Minister also conveyed his best wishes to the entire Team Miss Universe Arunachal, led by State Director Takam Anju, for the grand finale.
Khandu expressed hope that Sumpi would represent Arunachal with confidence and pride and wished her the very best for the competition.
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