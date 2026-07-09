Pema Khandu highlights Indian Army's outreach in Arunachal border villages, praises community bond

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 9 highlighted the strong bond between the Indian Army and border communities, stating that the relationship remains a vital pillar in safeguarding the country's frontiers.

Sharing the update on X, Khandu said the Indian Army recently strengthened its engagement with residents of the border villages of Thingbu and Mago by interacting with Gaon Burahs, local villagers and yak graziers.

He said the outreach programme also encouraged young people to pursue education while reinforcing the values of service, patriotism and nation-building among border communities.

Khandu remarked that nothing is more powerful than the enduring relationship between the Indian Army and the people living along the country's borders, adding that such partnerships play a crucial role in keeping India's frontiers secure.

The Chief Minister also appreciated Lieutenant General Neeraj Shukla, Corps Commander of the Gajraj Corps, for leading the commendable outreach initiative aimed at strengthening ties with border residents.