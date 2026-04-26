Pema Khandu highlights strategic road projects linking Assam to border districts during meet with Rajnath Singh

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday, April 26 met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital and sought continued support from the Centre for strengthening critical infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in strategically important border areas.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of the state, stating that Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed significant progress in infrastructure development in recent years, especially in border districts. He noted that such advancements have contributed to enhancing security along the state’s extensive international borders while also improving the quality of life for residents in remote regions.

Khandu and the Defence Minister held detailed discussions on connectivity requirements across the state, with a specific focus on the strategic Akajan–Likabali–Bame corridor. The project includes the construction of a crucial bridge over the Taro Tamak River, which is expected to improve access between the plains of Assam and remote districts such as Upper Subansiri and Shi-Yomi in Arunachal Pradesh.

Officials indicated that most segments of this strategically significant road are being executed by the Border Roads Organisation, which plays a key role in developing infrastructure in difficult and sensitive terrains.

The corridor is considered vital for both civilian connectivity and defence preparedness, as it links interior regions to forward areas along the international boundary.

Responding to the proposals, the Defence Minister assured that all infrastructure projects and development initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh would be given due consideration. The assurance is expected to provide further impetus to ongoing and planned infrastructure works in the region.

In a statement issued later, Khandu expressed appreciation for the Centre’s continued support, highlighting the role of the Defence Ministry in accelerating infrastructure growth and facilitating the transformation of forward areas in the state.