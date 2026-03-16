Pema Khandu inaugurates Dud-Dul Tharpa Ling Lhakang at Arunachal Pradesh's Jamiri

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, inaugurated the Dud-Dul Tharpa Ling Lhakang at Jamiri, describing it as a sacred space dedicated to prayer, reflection and spiritual growth.

The ceremony was held in the gracious presence and blessings of Trulku Namdrol Legrab, along with other dignitaries and officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the name Dud-Dul Tharpa Ling, which translates to “Place of Liberation that Subdues Negative Forces” carries deep spiritual significance and symbolises protection, clarity and compassion.

Khandu expressed hope that the Lhakang will serve as a centre of devotion, wisdom and compassion, guiding devotees on the path of peace and enlightenment for generations to come.

He also highlighted the importance of preserving spiritual institutions in Arunachal Pradesh, stating that such spaces strengthen cultural heritage and promote harmony within society.