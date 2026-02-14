Pema Khandu invites public suggestions for Arunachal Budget 2026–27

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on February 14, invited citizens of Arunachal Pradesh to actively participate in shaping the State Budget for 2026–27 by sharing their suggestions, ideas and feedback.

In a message posted on social media, the Chief Minister urged people from all sections of society to contribute inputs as the government prepares its annual financial roadmap. He stressed that the aim is to make the budget-making process more inclusive, participatory and people-centric.

Khandu emphasised that public involvement plays a crucial role in building a stronger, progressive and inclusive Arunachal Pradesh, and encouraged citizens to voice their priorities and expectations for the coming financial year.