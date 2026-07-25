Pema Khandu lauds Indian Army's veterans outreach initiative in Arunachal's border region

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 25 praised the Indian Army's Shaurya Sambandh – Veterans Outreach initiative, describing it as a meaningful effort that reflects the nation's enduring commitment to its ex-servicemen and their families.

Sharing his appreciation on X, Khandu said the strength of a nation is measured not only by how it honours those in uniform but also by how it stands with them after their service.

The outreach programme, organised by the SpearHead Division under Spear Corps at Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh, reached out to veterans, Veer Naris and Veer Matas living in one of the state's remote border regions.

Khandu said the initiative reaffirmed that the service and sacrifices of soldiers are never forgotten, while ensuring that those who once safeguarded the nation's borders continue to receive care, dignity and support.

Calling it a thoughtful initiative, the Chief Minister said the programme strengthens trust between the armed forces and local communities while upholding the welfare of veterans and their families in remote frontier areas.