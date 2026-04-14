Pema Khandu launches Rs 196.44 crore development push in Arunachal’s Siang District

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday, April 14 visited Riga village in Siang district and launched and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 196.44 crore, marking a significant expansion of infrastructure and public services in the region.

The projects span multiple sectors, including road connectivity, education, administrative infrastructure and public service delivery. Officials said the initiatives are aimed at addressing gaps in remote and underserved areas of the district.

Addressing a public gathering, Khandu announced key proposals such as the improvement of township roads in Riga, construction of a new circuit house and the establishment of a sports stadium for Siang district. He reiterated the state government’s focus on inclusive and sustainable development, particularly in geographically isolated regions.

Foundation stones were laid for several projects, including government staff accommodation, a community hall (Dere) at New Hiram in Riga, a women police station building at Pangin and a multi-purpose cultural hall at Pegging Botte in Riga.

In the education sector, projects include construction of hostels, classrooms, academic-cum-administrative blocks and staff quarters at institutions such as Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Pangin, Government Secondary School (GSS) Pangin, GSS Boleng and Government Upper Primary School (GUPS) Gandhi in Boleng. Supporting infrastructure such as boundary walls, assembly sheds, toilets and mid-day meal facilities are also part of the plan.

Connectivity projects include improvement of township roads at Boleng and Pangin under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Road Development Programme (CMCSRDP-II), construction of the Yibuk–Lising road (Phase I) and development of staff quarters and boundary infrastructure at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV), Rottung. Additionally, 100-bed hostel buildings under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Unnati Abhiyan (DAJGUA) are being implemented across districts.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated key completed projects, including a Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Pangin, a double-lane cement concrete pavement road connecting BRTF Rengo Road to District Hospital in Boleng, a 70-metre Bailey bridge over the Subbung river on the Dosing–Pareng–Yibuk road and a fire station at Boleng (Rengo).

Khandu stressed the need for timely execution and quality implementation, directing departments to ensure coordination so that project benefits reach intended beneficiaries without delay.