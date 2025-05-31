Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu laid the foundation stone for a G+2 RCC Skill Development Multi-purpose Building at the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) in Naharlagun. The project, aimed at empowering youth and women through vocational training, is expected to play a key role in fostering self-reliance and economic independence.

The foundation-laying ceremony was held in the presence of OWA Chairperson Ratan Anya. CM Khandu noted that the upcoming centre will serve as a platform for beneficiaries to learn new skills, gain confidence, and build brighter futures.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also toured various units within the OWA campus, each focused on different aspects of community upliftment:

Cutting-cum-Tailoring Training Centre, where he interacted with trainees learning garment-making skills.



Kitchen-cum-Dining Hall, which ensures the residents’ nutritional well-being.



Weaving & Product Finishing Unit, where traditional crafts are being revived to support women’s livelihoods.



Shakti Sadan, a short stay home providing refuge and support for women in distress.



Special Needs Unit, which provides tailored care and education for differently-abled children.



Free Legal Aid Clinic, jointly operated by APSLSA and OWA, offering accessible legal assistance.



Ju Craft Centre Sales Emporium, showcasing locally made handicrafts and providing income opportunities.

Khandu also visited the Children’s Home under the Child Care Institute (CCI), including the Boys’ Dormitory-cum-Recreational Room, where children performed a demonstration on Good Touch & Bad Touch — a vital awareness initiative for child safety. He also spent time at the Specialized Adoption Agency (SAA) and Girls’ Dormitory, witnessing the structured and nurturing environment provided to children in need.

Moved by the experience, the Chief Minister expressed deep appreciation for OWA’s long-standing service in child care, education, and women’s empowerment. “Institutions like OWA are silent heroes, nurturing futures one child at a time,” he said.