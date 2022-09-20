Pema Khandu led-Arunachal government has now come under fire as People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) president Khaf Bengia accused Khandu of illegal appointments in his office.

''I would like to say that in Arunachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) is there but keeping aside these organisations, the Chief Minister of Arunachal has appointed some people on his own will which is seriously against the system,'' Bengia alleged.

Bengia further said that at least Governor BD Mishra camouflaged his three illegal appointments by engaging the service of Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University Saket Kushwaha but Chief Minister's Office didn't even do that.

"One Ms Nisher Koyu has been appointed as Hospitality Manager and another Ricki Chetri has been appointed as Assistant Hospitality Manager in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), " alleged Kahfa Bengia, President PPA while adding that most likely both are appointed in the rank of UDC without following any recruitment norms.

Bengia emphasized that there can't be four sets of rules for recruitment - one for Raj Bhavan, another for CMO, the third one for Tawang, and the fourth for the rest of the state.

"What is the locus-standi of Kushwaha in the state's recruitment process when APPSC and APSSB are functional," questioned Bengia.

He said that both Raj Bhavan and CMO have become the epicenter of illegal appointments and Brig Mishra and Khandu are out to destroy the institutions like APPSC and APSSB.

''They can't be above the law of the land,'' he added.