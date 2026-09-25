Pema Khandu reviews preparations for sacred exposition of Shakyamuni Buddha’s Relics in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu chaired a meeting to review preparations for the Sacred Exposition of the Holy Relics of Shakyamuni Buddha, which will be held across the state from October 31 to November 21, 2026.

The sacred exposition will be hosted in Tawang, Bomdila and Namsai, offering devotees, scholars and members of the public an opportunity to have darshan of the holy relics.

According to Khandu, the exposition is being organised in Arunachal Pradesh after more than a decade and holds deep spiritual significance for the people of the state and the wider Northeast.

Khandu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the National Museum, New Delhi, and the International Buddhist Confederation for their support in bringing the exposition to Arunachal Pradesh.

He directed all concerned departments and the district administrations of Tawang, Namsai and West Kameng to work in close coordination to ensure smooth arrangements and enable people from across Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast to participate in the spiritual event.