Pema Khandu has been elected as the BJP legislature party leader and is poised to take oath as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for June 13 at 10 AM at the DK Convention Centre.

Following his election as the legislature party leader, Khandu is expected to meet Governor K T Parnaik to formally stake his claim to form the new government in Arunachal Pradesh. This marks a pivotal moment in the state's political landscape as Khandu, known for his leadership and development initiatives, prepares to continue his tenure.

The preparations are in full swing in Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, for the swearing-in ceremony of Pema Khandu. The stage has been set and Pema Khandu will be taking oath at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall on June 13. Tight security arrangements are in place for the grand ceremony in Itanagar. Pema Khandu will be taking oath as Chief Minister for the third time.

Union Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda BJP National President, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphuo Rio, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, and many other VIPs will witness the swearing-in ceremony.