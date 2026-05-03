Pema Khandu unveils Arunachal Niwas at Dheerpur, highlights welfare infrastructure push

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday, May 3 inaugurated the newly constructed Arunachal Niwas at Dheerpur in New Delhi, marking a major step in the state government’s efforts to strengthen welfare and support infrastructure for citizens residing and travelling outside the state.

With the inauguration of the facility, Arunachal Pradesh now has four properties in the national capital. The state government has, over the past decade, expanded such infrastructure in several locations including Guwahati, Tezpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Bodh Gaya, Bengaluru and Mumbai to provide accommodation and essential services to people from Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Khandu congratulated all stakeholders associated with the project and underlined the importance of such facilities in supporting citizens, especially patients seeking medical treatment and students travelling to Delhi for academic purposes.

He said the newly inaugurated Arunachal Niwas includes dedicated arrangements for patients, which would be particularly beneficial for those requiring medical assistance in the national capital.

Highlighting the facility’s location near the North Campus area of Delhi University, the Chief Minister said it would provide a safe and accessible accommodation option for students from Arunachal Pradesh during university admission periods.

Reaffirming the government’s focus on infrastructure development, Khandu informed that a comprehensive review of newly created districts, including Pakke-Kessang, Kamle, Lepa-Rada and Shi-Yomi, has been scheduled to assess infrastructure gaps and manpower requirements. Similar reviews would also be conducted in older districts to ensure balanced development across the state, he added.

Khandu also acknowledged the support of Narendra Modi and the Government of India in strengthening infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh. He stated that the state has received nearly Rs 4,900 crore under the recommendations of the Finance Commission of India, which would be utilised to address infrastructure gaps and accelerate developmental initiatives.

The Chief Minister further stressed the need for efficient management of such facilities and advised exploring sustainable revenue generation measures to ensure long-term operational viability.

Spread across 2,600 square metres with a total built-up area of 7,198 square metres, the G-plus-eight Arunachal Niwas building includes eight dormitories with six beds each, 18 double-bedded rooms, 35 twin-bedded rooms, six specially designed rooms for persons with disabilities, a separate staff dormitory, office space, spacious parking facilities, a medical room and a dining hall.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Kiren Rijiju, Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, cabinet ministers, MLAs, the Chief Secretary, senior officials and members of the Arunachal Pradesh community residing in Delhi.

The Arunachal Niwas at Dheerpur is expected to serve as a key support facility for residents of Arunachal Pradesh visiting the national capital for medical, educational and official purposes.