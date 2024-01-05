Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to the microblogging site X on January 5, expressing joy over the recent visit of U.S. Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti. The Chief Minister shared his delight, stating that the visit had added to the state's joy, cherishing the beautiful moments shared during the ambassador's stay.

Ambassador Garcetti's visit, as highlighted by the U.S. Embassy in India in a post on January 4, was part of the #EndofYearSuccess celebrations. The post detailed the conclusion of the year 2023 with festivities resonating across the U.S. mission, capturing the spirit of the holiday season.

During the month of December, Ambassador Garcetti embarked on his maiden trip to Northeast India, specifically Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. His itinerary included attending the Hornbill festival, a vibrant showcase of cultural celebrations. Additionally, the ambassador inaugurated the Hump Museum in Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing the collaborative efforts that contribute to the ongoing #USIndia partnership.