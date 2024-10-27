In an address at the Sainik Sammelan held on Saturday, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd) said that the people of the state hold profound respect and admiration for their armed forces. Speaking to a gathering in the Dibang Valley district, Governor Parnaik encouraged the troops to foster this goodwill by actively engaging in welfare initiatives and promoting a positive outlook.

Emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) and the Vibrant Border Village program, the Governor called on the armed forces to collaborate with local residents on various initiatives. He highlighted the need for community ownership in Sadbhavana (goodwill) projects, which are vital for enhancing relations between the military and civilian populations.

During his address, Parnaik reiterated the importance of involving local civilians in securing border areas, stating, “The local population plays a crucial role in safeguarding our frontiers. Their involvement is essential for the success of our security strategies.” He urged the troops to remain physically fit, mentally alert, and cognizant of potential threats to ensure the integrity of the northern frontier.

The Sainik Sammelan was attended by notable dignitaries, including Major General VS Deshpande, General Officer Commanding of the 2 Mountain Division, and Brig K Jayashankar, Commander of the 117 Mountain Brigade. Local officials such as Anini MLA Mopi Mihu, Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora, and Superintendent of Police Ringu Ngupok were also present, reflecting a unified approach to security and community engagement in the region.