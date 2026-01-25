People should work selflessly for society: Arunachal’s Padma Shri awardee Techi Gubin

Techi Gubin, president of the Arunachal Vikas Parishad, has been named for the Padma Shri for 2026, with the recognition bringing renewed attention to his long-standing work in social service and his call for selfless public engagement.

Gubin is among 54 recipients announced for the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award. A former chief architect of Arunachal Pradesh, he retired from government service in 2024 after also serving as director of housing. He hails from Kebi village in Shi-Yomi district.

Currently on tour in West Bengal, Gubin said the announcement took him by surprise. “I have just received the news from Delhi that my name has been selected for the Padma Shri Award 2026. It is a complete surprise for me. I do not know who recommended my name,” he told PTI.

He expressed gratitude to the Union government, the state government and the people of Arunachal Pradesh, while underlining that his work has never been driven by personal gain. “I have been engaged in social work since childhood. I do not work for money. Whatever I do is to bring happiness to people,” he said, adding that he would continue serving society “as long as I live”.

Beyond his role in the Arunachal Vikas Parishad, Gubin is also the national vice president of the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram. Colleagues describe him as soft-spoken and consistent in his focus on community welfare.

As the recognition draws attention to his career, Gubin reiterated what he sees as the larger takeaway from the honour: people should work selflessly for the welfare of society, without expectation of reward.