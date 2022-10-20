The lone regional party of Arunachal Pradesh, the People's party of Arunachal (PPA) started to reorganize with former minister Kaha Bengia being re-elected as the PPA president unanimously on October 20.

Kaling Jerang Secretary General of PPA talking to India Today NE informed about the main objectives and agendas of the lone regional decades-old political party and mentioned that PPA will take up Indigenous issues forward as since inception Former PPA leaders Tomo Riba, Bakin Pertin served the people in a glorified way and indigenous issues will be the first priority and dreams will be fulfilled without depending on Central political parties.

Further the Secretary General remarked that in the last two years PPA party was unable to grow due to loopholes in anti-defection laws and other reasons like elected MLAs from PPA earlier left the party to join a ruling political party, however, now with the reorganisation of every issue has been sort out and are optimistic for the growth of PPA.

Regarding Anti-corruption rallies, dharnas movements going on in the state Jerang mentioned it as a good sign as youths and citizens are awakenings and the Government cannot take anything for granted and any misuse or malpractice occurring which causes loss of public money is now condemned by all the societies.

According to Jerang, Arunachalee should utilize the vast resources within our states like hydropower, tourism and mining, this will eliminate the ruling phobia of depending on politics and poor people will stop their dependency on central schemes ot funds.

Kaha Bengia, newly elected president of PPA talking to India Today NE informed that the People's party of Arunachal was established on 10th April 1977 and the aim was to promote the regional party and state interest.

As the 2024 assembly elections are coming so PPA is reorganizing itself to gear up for upcoming elections and aware citizens of the state know the potential of their own party.

Bengia stated that "We will file all our 60 candidates in every assembly constituency and also two MP candidates from Eastern and western Arunachal. We have no connection with any national party and regional outlook with aim of vocal for local is our vision, We welcome any MLA who wants to join our party as our doors are always open but the condition is they should not leave us after joining"

According to Kaha Bengia President of PPA, Arunachal Pradesh has many resources and citizens never go against the nation or support China, regarding the missing of two youths from Indo China border also citizens are depressed.

Regarding the membership drive, Bengia highlighted the events that are going on and upcoming plans to strengthen this regional party from the grassroots level.

Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA), is a regional political party in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. It was founded in September 1977 by Bakin Pertin, Oken Lego and L. Wanglat as President, Vice President and General Secretary of the party. Tomo Riba resigned from the PK Thungon government Congress Party and joined PPA as Vice President of the Party. Currently, Kamen Ringu is the Chairman of the party. They were in power in Arunachal until all of their MLAs defected back to Indian National Congress.