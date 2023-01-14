The People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) has slammed the Chakma, Hajong organisations, condemning them of 'communalising the state's refugee issue on religious grounds. The party has alleged that they have watched videos of people giving speeches in New Delhi by both the refugee communities and claim that the Hindu and Buddhist communities in Arunachal Pradesh are in danger and that they are being persecuted because of their ethnicity and religious affiliation.

"This idea is completely false and is being used to foster animosity among the indigenous tribes of Arunachal Pradesh throughout the rest of the country, particularly the Hindi belt. Such false claims should not mislead citizens in other regions of the nation, particularly the mainland. According to the party, "rather, it is the indigenous people who have been suffering for many years owing to the huge influx of the refugees, which has had a major influence on the socio-politico demography of the state," as stated in a release on January 13.

It advised the refugee groups to "avoid making demands which have a direct influence on the hosts, i.e. the indigenous people of the state."

The party opposes granting Chakmas and Hajongs any kind of land rights, APST status or residency certificates, citizenship, etc., inside the boundaries of Arunachal Pradesh. In accordance with other refugees in the nation and outside of Arunachal Pradesh's purview, the issue of higher education and central jobs may be resolved, it stated.

The PPA was meanwhile interested in learning when the Chakmas and Hajongs of Arunachal would be relocated.

"The chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, and union law minister Kiren Rijiju have both previously made public statements regarding the resettlement and deportation of the refugees from that state. The party is interested in learning when the anticipated resettlement procedure would start.

"We want to know if the announcement was meant to mislead the public or if they are sincere about addressing the refugee situation in the state. It is urgent that the state government create a full-fledged department of refugee affairs. This department should be responsible for responding to all inquiries on the refugee crisis and should only focus on finding a solution.

Also read : Arunachal Deputy CM Chowna Mein says ensuring reach of quality education to farthest corners of the state



