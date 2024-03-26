In a significant political development, candidates representing the Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed their nominations for the upcoming elections in the Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Nabam Vivek, representing the Peoples Party of Arunachal, stepped forward as a candidate in the electoral race, showcasing the party's aspirations for representation in the forthcoming elections. His nomination signifies the PPA's commitment to offer voters a diverse array of choices and perspectives.

Simultaneously, the incumbent MLA, Tana Hali Tara, opted to contest from the 14th Doimukh Assembly constituency on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Tara, a seasoned politician, brings with him a wealth of experience and a vision for the constituency's development.

The filing of nominations took place under the vigilant eye of Chief Electoral Officer cum Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen, ensuring adherence to electoral protocols and procedures. The presence of Bomjen underscores the significance of maintaining electoral integrity and transparency throughout the nomination process.

