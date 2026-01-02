Oil India signs agreement to explore critical minerals in Arunachal Pradesh

OIL India Limited (OIL) on January 2, signed the Deed of Agreement for the Composite Licence of the Phop Graphite and Vanadium Block located in the Yazali circle of Keyi Panyor district, Arunachal Pradesh, marking a significant step towards strengthening India’s critical mineral resource security.

The agreement was executed in the presence of AK Singh, Secretary (Geology and Mines), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Raghunath Mishra, Chief General Manager of OIL, and Tana Tage, Director (CESHS), along with senior officials from the Directorate of Geology and Mines (DGM), OIL and CESHS.

Under the agreement, CESHS will participate as a local partner and stakeholder with a 10 per cent partnership interest alongside OIL. As a local stakeholder with strong on-ground presence, CESHS will support the project through preliminary and exploratory survey activities and facilitate coordination with local communities and relevant authorities to ensure smooth execution of exploration operations.

OIL’s technical expertise and experience in resource exploration, combined with CESHS’s local knowledge and engagement capabilities, are expected to enhance operational efficiency, ensure effective stakeholder coordination and promote responsible and sustainable mineral development in the region.

Officials said the signing of the agreement marks an important milestone in India’s critical minerals roadmap, reinforcing national efforts towards strategic mineral self-reliance and energy transition, while also contributing to regional development in Arunachal Pradesh.