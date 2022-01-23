ITANAGAR: The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday informed the Indian Army that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and following due procedure for his release or return.

“The Chinese Army has communicated to us that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and the due procedure is being followed,” said PRO Defence, Tezpur Lt Col Harshvardhan Pandey, reported news agency ANI.

However, it is yet to be confirmed if the person found is Miran Taron, the 17-year-old boy who the Army had sought assistance for.

The Indian Army had on Thursday activated the hotline with PLA after news broke that the Chinese Army has kidnapped the boy from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district.

The news was initially broken by Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao.

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