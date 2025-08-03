Nearly 1 lakh Arunachal farmers get PM-KISAN instalment benefits
PM Modi disbursed Rs 20,500 crore to 9.7 crore farmers nationwide. Nearly 99,797 farmers in Arunachal Pradesh benefitted from the latest instalment. State Agriculture Minister Gabriel Denang Wangsu lauds the scheme as a "silent revolution."
- Around 99,797 Arunachal farmers received Rs 20 crore in latest PM-KISAN instalment
- PM Modi released Rs 20,500 crore to 9.7 crore farmers across India from Varanasi
- Total PM-KISAN amount given to Arunachal farmers has crossed Rs 331 crore
Nearly one lakh farmers from Arunachal Pradesh have received the latest instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, which was disbursed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 2.
PM Modi released about Rs 20,500 crore to around 9.7 crore eligible farmers across the country from an event in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.
Terming the PM-KISAN scheme a "silent revolution", state Agriculture Minister Gabriel Denang Wangsu hailed the direct support being extended to cultivators under the programme.
He said that nearly Rs 20 crore was transferred directly into the bank accounts of 99,797 farmers in the state as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) instalment.
With this, the total amount given to farmers in the state under the scheme has now exceeded Rs 331 crore, he said.
Wangsu said farmers, who were once reliant on moneylenders, are now empowered through technology-driven financial assistance.
This instalment of PM-KISAN has reached over 9.7 crore farmers across India, further reinforcing the Centre’s commitment to strengthening the agricultural community through direct benefit transfers, he said.
In Lower Subansiri district, live-streaming of the programme was organised at Abotani Hall in Hapoli, where 450 local beneficiaries gathered, a statement said.
Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Pura Dollo, District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung, and other officials were present at the programme.
The PM-KISAN is a flagship welfare scheme launched by the Centre in 2019 to provide financial support to farmers across the country.
Under the scheme, eligible landholding farmer families receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each, directly in their bank accounts.
The initiative aims to ensure a steady income for farmers to help them meet their agricultural and household needs.
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