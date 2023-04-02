Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2 complimented Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his team as Arunachal Pradesh crossed 75 per cent coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission providing drinking water to 1.73 lakh rural households.

In a reply to the tweet by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“75 per cent coverage in the time of Amrit Mahotsav is commendable, keeping in mind the difficult terrain in parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Compliments to the team delivering this and best wishes to complete the remaining part.

Happy to see tech being leveraged for port-led development and to ensure Ease of Doing Business. https://t.co/eGPV0lD1gR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2023

“Launched by Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on Aug 15, 2019, #JalJeevanMission aims at providing clean water to every household. It's a grand success that we have crossed 75% coverage under #JJM providing drinking water to 1.73 lakh rural households”, Pema Khandu wrote in a twitter post.

“This feat is especially laudable since we have households in remote and tough locations. Taking potable water to these households was a huge challenge and I am glad that it was achieved due to inspiration of Hon'ble PM. Compliments to all those who made it happen”, Khandu further wrote on March 31.