Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the remarkable initiative of Banwang Losu, a dedicated teacher from Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh. Losu's relentless efforts in conserving the Wancho language, a cultural treasure of the region, garnered praise from the highest echelons of government, including Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The Prime Minister, in his 'Mann Ki Baat', commended Banwang Losu for his significant contribution to the preservation and propagation of the Wancho language. This indigenous language, spoken in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and parts of Assam, faced the threat of extinction due to dwindling usage and lack of written script.

Born and raised amidst the culturally rich Himalayan landscape, Banwang Losu developed a deep affinity for his tribal heritage from an early age. Concerned by the gradual erosion of his community's linguistic identity, Losu embarked on a mission to revitalize the Wancho language.

Losu's journey began in 2001 when, as a class-11 student, he identified the absence of a written script for the Wancho language. Determined to address this gap, he initiated the development of a script, initially experimenting with Roman numerals and the Devanagari script. Overcoming linguistic challenges and phonetic variations, Losu meticulously crafted a new script tailored to Wancho's unique tones and sounds.

After years of research and dedication, Banwang Losu successfully devised a 44-letter alphabet, comprising 15 vowels and 29 consonants, capable of forming over 3,000 words. His groundbreaking work culminated in the approval of the Wancho script's Unicode application in 2019, facilitating its global usage on the internet.