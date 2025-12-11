PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of 14 Assam victims in Arunachal road tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the deaths of 14 people from Assam in a tragic road accident in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district earlier this week.

“Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” the Prime Minister wrote on X, adding that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed profound sorrow, confirming that all 14 victims were residents of Assam’s Tinsukia district. “Deeply pained by the passing away of 14 of our people from Assam in a terrible accident in Arunachal Pradesh,” he posted on X.

Sarma said state officials were working closely with their Arunachal counterparts to assist rescue teams that continue to search for seven missing passengers. “Relief and rescue teams are prioritising locating missing or unaccounted people at the earliest. We are also ensuring that medical help is provided to those in need,” he added.

The incident occurred on the Hayuliang–Chaglagam Road in Anjaw district when a truck carrying several passengers plunged into a deep gorge. Rescue operations began shortly after local authorities received alerts about the accident around 11 am on Thursday.

Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Swapneel Paul said officials had contacted the DCs of Anjaw and Tezu to coordinate recovery efforts. “So far, 14 bodies have been recovered and one person found alive,” Paul told PTI. A team comprising a circle officer and police personnel has been sent to the accident site, with additional details expected once they return from the area.

Chief Minister Sarma extended his condolences to the bereaved families, saying his “thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families in this tough time.”