Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated new building infrastructures to the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Arunachal Pradesh. The PM virtually dedicated the new buildings to the NIT Arunachal Pradesh, which consist of hostel blocks, a central workshop, a research building and utility buildings to the campus of the NIT.

The Prime Minister virtually dedicated the building infrastructures to NIT Arunachal Pradesh along with a slew of other projects at a programme which he attended in Jammu today.

The programme was also held back in the state at Jote simultaneously to the programme held in Jammu. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju along with Doimukh MLA Tana Hali.

"Time will come when Jote will emerge as a hot spot. In 2014-15, a film Institute got started in Jote. Roads are improved now, citizens of Itanagar will look forward to stay in this eco blessed zone. Students who are studying in IIT are blessed, as when I was young during childhood we never heard about NIT, IITs IIMs," said Rijiju during the address.

Prime Minister today inaugurated and dedicated to nation improved infrastructure like hostels, academic blocs, administrative building, library, auditorium etc in multiple higher educational institutes across the country like IIT Jammu, NIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, NIT Durgapur, IISER Behrampur, NIT Arunachal Pradesh, IIIT Lucknow, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, Central University of Kerala Kasaragod, among others.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation permanent campus of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IISER Tirupati, IIITDM Kurnool; academic and residential complex in IIT Patna and IIT Ropar; two permanent campuses of Central Sanskrit University - at Devprayag (Uttarakhand) and at Agartala (Tripura). Prime Minister also inaugurated permanent campuses of IIM Visakhapatnam, IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gaya. He will also inaugurate Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) - a pioneer skill training institute on advanced technologies in Kanpur.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of multiple projects for upgrading the infrastructure in several higher educational institutes across the country. These projects include construction of permanent campus of Sindhu Central University and IIIT Raichur; construction of academic block, hostel, faculty quarter etc in IIT Bombay; construction of Hostel and Staff Quarter in IIT Gandhinagar, construction of Girls hostel in BHU, among others.

In total, the Prime Minsiter laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple development projects worth Rs 32,000 crore.