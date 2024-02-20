Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of their Statehood Day. Taking to the microblogging site X, the Prime Minister's message underlined the significant contributions made by the people of Arunachal Pradesh towards India's development.

"On Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of the state," PM Modi's post read. "The people of Arunachal Pradesh are making rich contributions to India’s development. The culture of the state is also greatly admired, particularly the vibrant tribal traditions and the rich biodiversity. May Arunachal Pradesh keep prospering for years to come."

Responding to the Prime Minister's message, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed profound gratitude and acknowledged the significance of PM Modi's words for the people of the state.

"It's a profound honor for the people of Arunachal Pradesh to receive your gracious wishes on our Statehood Day," CM Khandu conveyed in his reply on microblogging site X. "Your words of encouragement resonate deeply with us and serve as a source of inspiration."

CM Khandu further lauded PM Modi's commitment to the development of Arunachal Pradesh, acknowledging the exceptional leadership provided by the Prime Minister. He reaffirmed the state's dedication to achieving comprehensive development under PM Modi's visionary guidance, emphasizing the ethos of "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas" as the driving force behind their efforts.