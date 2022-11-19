After months of preparations and test air landing of multiple flights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be finally inaugurating Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport - Donyi Polo Airport on November 19.

More than ten thousand people will witness the inauguration of much awaited Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh whose architectural marvel has already made headlines in the mainstream.

"The people of Arunachal Pradesh being the special centre of attention, for the developmental work, of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got this Greenfield Airport in record time," said the Governor while inspecting the airport ahead of the inaugural ceremony.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) visited Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar on 18th November 2022 and reviewed the preparations for Prime Minister’s inaugural visit. He visited the terminal building, passenger lounge, airside facilities and the public meeting venue.

The Governor, who has been monitoring the construction of the airport since its foundation laying ceremony, said that it is one of the best gifts to the people of the State by the Hon’ble Prime Minister. He said that the people of Arunachal Pradesh being the special centre of attention, for the developmental work, of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has got this Greenfield Airport in record time for which the Prime Minister had laid the foundation and is now inaugurating it.

The Governor, while expressing gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, said that the airport will provide easy travelling facilities for investors and for medical emergencies, students’ movement and regular travellers of our State. He hoped that the airport will usher in a wide scope of developments in the State.

Meanwhile, Chief minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the 4km approach road to Itanagar airport, Hornbill welcome gate. The Welcome gate to the airport has caught the attention of the people because of its make and material that has been put into its construction, making it one of the most unique gate till date.

The Chief Minister also inspected preparations for the PM's visit.

“No stone will be left unturned to make the occasion truly memorable,” Khandu said. The state government and the Airports Authority of India made seating arrangements for 10,000 people to witness the historic event of airport inauguration by PM Narendra Modi on November 19, he said.

The CM further said that the people of Arunachal will be benefitted as the state will be connected to major cities of the country.

Khandu quoted “We together dreamt to have a state-of-the-art greenfield airport at Itanagar. It has come true in the form of the beautiful Donyi Polo airport, bringing a smile on every Arunachali’s face. Felt so delighted today to inaugurate the 4-km approach road for Donyi Polo airport, our pride!”

The Hollongi terminal has a peak processing capacity of 200 passengers per hour and was built for around Rs 955 crore. It is 4100 sq m in size.

Over 690 acres have been used to create the airport, which has cost over 640 million rupees. The airport is excellent for daytime operations in all conditions because to its 2,300 m runway.

The airport terminal is a cutting-edge structure that supports resource recycling, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. With the addition of Donyi Polo Airport, Arunachal Pradesh will have three operational airports, bringing the region's total number of airports in the North-East up to 16.

An official statement claims that just nine airports were constructed in the Northeast between 1947 and 2014. The remaining seven were constructed throughout the past eight years.