Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly visiting Arunachal Pradesh on October 30 to inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport near Itanagar.

As per the sources, Chief Minister Pema Khandu had recently met prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and requested him to inaugurate the greenfield airport in Hollongi.

The Donyi Polo airport, which was built by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore, has eight check-in desks and can accommodate up to 300 people at peak times.

The 4,100 sq m new airport, according to the officials, has all contemporary amenities.

The first airport built in Arunachal Pradesh, which was used for a successful test landing by low-cost carrier Indigo Airlines, was opened on October 18.

In August this year, the greenfield airport at Hollongi near Itanagar was named Donyi Polo Airport which is located nearly 15 km away from the state capital Itanagar.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting, convened by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister.

Notably, the successful test landing by IndiGo Air also shows how the Pema Khandu-led Arunachal government is committed to carrying out infrastructure works in the state.