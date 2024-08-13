Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the patriotic spirit of Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the state's enthusiasm for the Har Ghar Tiranga program. His tweet came in response to a massive Tiranga Yatra held in Seppa, East Kameng district.

The event featured a 600-foot-long tricolour, brought from New Delhi, carried by over 2,000 students from schools across East Kameng. The procession aimed to promote nationalism and was part of the broader Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, encouraging citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes.

Local officials and political leaders attended the rally, emphasizing the importance of the national flag and its symbolism. The tricolour is set to be displayed in Seppa town and surrounding areas, furthering the campaign's reach.

The Har Ghar Tiranga program seeks to deepen citizens' connection with the national flag and foster a sense of patriotism across the country.