PM Modi showcases Arunachal's Galo heritage in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew attention to Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural heritage during his official visit to Japan by wearing the traditional Tukok of the Galo tribe. The attire, known for its craftsmanship and deep cultural symbolism, was highlighted during his engagements in Tokyo.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed gratitude on social media, stating that the Prime Minister “has once again made us proud by showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh on the global stage.” He described the gesture as being in the “true spirit of the #VocalForLocal campaign” and thanked Modi on behalf of the people of the state.

Beyond the cultural spotlight, Modi addressed the India-Japan Economic Forum, where he underlined the growing importance of bilateral economic ties. “The world is not just watching India but counting on India,” he said, urging Japanese companies to expand their role in India’s growth story under the Make in India initiative.

He stressed the potential of merging Japan’s technological expertise with India’s skilled workforce, calling it a pathway to a “technological revolution of this century.”