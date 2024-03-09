Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 9, criticised the previous Congress-led UPA government for 'neglecting' border villages in the northeastern states.

He praised his government's 'Vibrant Village Programme'. Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Northeast' programme in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi stated that Congress had disregarded the border villages, referring to them as the last village. In contrast, he views these as the first villages and hence initiated the Vibrant Village Programme.

Responding to the 'Without Parivaar' jibe, the PM stated that he is tirelessly working towards constructing a 'Viksit Bharat' and ensuring a better future for the youth.

Leaders of the INDI Alliance have escalated their criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his familial ties. In response, Modi stated that every family in Arunachal Pradesh is a part of his family. He also addressed his government's flagship programmes, referring to them as 'Modi ki Guarantee'. He explained that the meaning of this guarantee is visible in the development of the Northeast, particularly Arunachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister cited the completion of the Sela Tunnel, which he had inaugurated in 2019, as an example of his guarantee. The Vibrant Village Programme, a central scheme, has identified 2.967 villages in 46 blocks across 19 districts alongside the northern border for comprehensive development. These districts are located in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

In the initial phase of the Vibrant Village Programme, 662 villages have been earmarked for priority coverage. Out of these, 455 villages are in Arunachal Pradesh. The programme is designed to enhance the quality of life for residents in the identified border villages. It aims to encourage people to remain in their ancestral locations, effectively curbing the outmigration from these villages. This initiative also contributes to the security of the border.

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