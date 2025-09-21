PM Modi to kickstart Rs 5,100 crore development push in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar is set to witness a major push in infrastructure and energy development as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Arunachal Pradesh on September 22.

The PM will lay the foundation stones for multiple projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore, including two significant hydropower projects valued at more than Rs 3,700 crore, aimed at harnessing the state’s vast hydroelectric potential, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

In addition to energy initiatives, Modi will inaugurate the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Convention Centre in Tawang, situated at an altitude of over 9,820 feet.

Designed to host national and international conferences, cultural festivals, and exhibitions, the centre will accommodate over 1,500 delegates and is expected to boost tourism and promote the cultural heritage of the region.

The Prime Minister will also launch infrastructure projects across sectors such as connectivity, healthcare, fire safety, and housing for working women, with a total investment of around Rs 1,290 crore. Officials say these initiatives are expected to stimulate economic growth, improve quality of life, and enhance regional connectivity.

As part of efforts to strengthen local business ecosystems, Modi will meet with taxpayers, traders, and industry representatives to discuss the impact of recent GST rate rationalisation and explore ways to ease doing business in the state.

In Tripura, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the development work at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex in Matabari under the PRASAD scheme. The project, shaped like a tortoise from above, includes new pathways, renovated entrances, improved drainage, and a three-storey complex with guest accommodations, meditation halls, and office spaces. Officials say the temple redevelopment is expected to boost tourism, create employment opportunities, and support socio-economic growth in the region.