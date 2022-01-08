ITANAGAR: Members of the BJP Arunachal unit sat on a dharna in Itanagar protesting PM Modi's security breach by Punjab government.

As protests, condemnations against the Congress-led Punjab government continue across the country following the security breach during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on Wednesday, the workers and leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party, Arunachal Pradesh staged a sit-in near the Gandhi statue at the Mahatma Gandhi Park, Niti Vihar in capital Itanagar.

In a major security lapse, the Prime Minister, who was scheduled to address a rally in Punjab, was stuck on a flyover in Ferozepur for over 20 minutes after protesting farmers blocked the highway.

State BJP vice president Tarh Tarak said it was an unfortunate incident wherein there was a serious security lapse. “It is highly condemnable by every section of society. Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country first and then a leader of a political party. So, everyone should condemn the incident that happened last Wednesday,” he said, adding that such an incident should not happen to any leader.

BJP Mahila Morcha president Higio Aruni said, "We are very much upset the way the incident has taken place in Punjab with Prime Minister Narendra Modi…We are unhappy. We are always with PM Modi and stand by him."

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh BJP president Biyuram Wahge along with other leaders today submitted a representation to the State Governor's office here, registering the saffron party’s strong protest against breach of security and lapses in protocol of PM Modi on January 5 at Ferozepur in Punjab allegedly by the Congress Government in that state.

“We the BJP karyakatas of Arunachal Pradesh strongly condemn the breach of security and lapses of protocol on the part of Congress Government of Punjab that could have put the life of our beloved Prime Minister Modi ji in jeopardy.

"This lowly act of the Congress Government was a deliberate conspiracy of the Congress Party to put the life of the Prime Minister in danger, which is unprecedented in the history of Indian democracy. It is very sad that the Congress Party stooped to such a low act in their desperation. It also exposed the lack of constitutional obligations as a state government, lack of dignity as a political party and complete lack of value for human life of the Congress Party,” the representation said.

“The shameful act of the Congress Party is not only an insult to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji but to the whole nation….The kind of callousness displayed by the Congress Government in Punjab is simply unpardonable,” it added.