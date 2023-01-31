Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Janaury 31 said that the country is lucky to get a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi. He said that PM Modi's attachment with the North East and particularly Arunachal Pradesh has ushered in unprecedented development in the last eight years, said Chief Minister Pema Khandu speaking at a public meeting at Gangte in Kra-Daadi district.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on a whirlwind tours of various districts of state, on his two day visit to Kradaadi district inaugurated various developmental projects.CM Pema Khandu reached Gangte of Kra Daadi district on his second day visit.



He pointed that until a couple of years ago, Gangte circle headquarter was unconnected by road. “It was only after Balo Raja became the local legislator of the area and with the blessings of the Prime Minister, we could today reach Gangte travelling by road,” he said.

Khandu assured that all unconnected villages will be connected by road under PMGSY and wherever it is not feasible, roads will be constructed under the state government’s Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Road Network program.

Visiting the Gangte view point overlooking Tali circle and the confluence of Kurung and Kumey rivers, the Chief Minster observed that it could be developed into a tourist attraction point. He assured that he will take the matter on priority and urged the local MLA to hire a competent and reputed consultant to design and plan the project. He said, depending only on departmental officials will not suffice.

Referring to the dilapidated and old Pha bridge that connects Gangte circle with Kamle district, Khandu assured funds for construction of a permanent RCC bridge in its place.

He expressed concern over the old and worn out quarters and buildings of the Govt Middle School of Gangte and promised that within next month funds will be sanctioned for creation of new infrastructure.

Earlier in the day, Khandu inaugurated Rai Balo Model village developed under the Chief Minister Adarsh Gram Yojana. He also inaugurated the Circle Office and government quarter besides laying the foundation stone for an inspection bungalow.

Home Minister Bamang Felix, MLAs Balo Raja, Jikke Tako, Chow Zignu Namchoom, and Phurpa Tsering and district administration officials accompanied the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu yesterday laid the foundations for a state-of-the-art district secretariat and various other projects being executed by PWD, RWD, Power department, PHE &WS and UD & Housing at Palin, district headquarters of Kra-Daadi district.



Chief Minister handed over a sanction order worth Rs 8 crore to the deputy commissioner to mitigate the material damages caused by a cloudburst in Yangte, Tali and Pipsorang circles on September 28, 2022.

He also handed over a cheque worth Rs 2,47,42,800 as loan to 123 Self Help Groups (SHGs) of district. He appreciated the bank-reach-out campaign by SBI and Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) for loan support during their mega credit camp organized alongside the public meeting.

Further, Khandu flagged off an ambulance donated by NEEPCO for district hospital, Palin.