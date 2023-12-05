Podi-Barbi, a festival associated with a good harvest, was recently celebrated with traditional fervor by the Ramo, Pai-Libo, and Bokar communities of the Mechukha Sub-Division. The festival took place at the Mopin-Solung Ground in Itanagar and was attended by people from all tribes and communities.

Attending the celebration as Chief Guest, Mutchu Mithi, MLA Roing extended Podi Barbi greeting to the Adi communities and state as a whole. Lauding the community for its rich culture and tradition, Mithi said 'One cannot find the zest of our rich culture and tradition in Google or any other sources but it has to be inherited from our ancestors.'

The ‘Podi-Barbi’ is a harvest festival celebrated by the Ramo, Pai-Libo, and Bokar communities of Mechukha, the sub-tribe of the Adi, West Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh, It is an Agricultural festival celebrated every year on December in the harvesting season, This festival manifests the magnificent cultural heritage and traditions of the communities.

Mithi appeals to the youths and younger generation to carry forward the diversified cultural values and traditions of the tribal community of the state. He said that the time has come and in the digital world, the younger generation can only save the traditional value and age-old cultural heritage of our state.

The day-long function included several cultural extravaganzas, traditional and modern songs, and dances performed in full local traditional attire which mesmerized the audience.

According to one local citizen, Podi Barbi is an insect that destroys harvest fields and which is to be worshipped for a good harvest and that's the motto of this unique festival

