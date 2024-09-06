A collaborative effort between police forces across state and district lines led to the arrest of a suspect in a disturbing child sexual assault case in Arunachal Pradesh. The Itanagar Women Police Station (WPS) spearheaded the investigation, which began on September 3, after receiving a complaint about the assault of a 10-year-old girl.

The incident, which occurred on August 31, came to light when the victim's mother noticed her daughter's discomfort and sought medical attention. A subsequent examination confirmed the sexual assault. The young girl had reportedly been lured by an unknown man offering chips.

Upon receiving the complaint, a case was registered under ITA WPS Case No. 45/2024 under Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, read with Section 4 of the POCSO Act.

Inspector Nich Rupa led the investigation, with a special team formed under the supervision of the SP Capital. The team's thorough work, including witness interviews and analysis of CCTV footage, quickly identified the suspect as a labourer from Naharlagun who had fled the area.

The hunt for the accused spanned multiple locations. An initial raid in Lakhimpur on September 5 proved unsuccessful, but further intelligence led the team to Yomcha in West Siang district. There, with crucial assistance from the West Siang Police, the suspect was finally apprehended.

The SP Capital praised the dedication of all officers involved, emphasising the police force's commitment to protecting vulnerable citizens, especially children.